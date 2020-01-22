Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

KWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.00.

NYSE KWR opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $141.79 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average of $163.02.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,426,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,505,000 after acquiring an additional 380,431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

