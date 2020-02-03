Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

NYSE KWR opened at $166.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $141.79 and a 52 week high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 523.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.