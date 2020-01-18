QUALCOMM, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 70.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of QCOM opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

