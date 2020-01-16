QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raised to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DZ Bank currently has $104.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.84.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.79. 9,044,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,596,911. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

