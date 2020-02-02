QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho raised shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.20.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,379,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,652,000 after purchasing an additional 113,056 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after buying an additional 45,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,735,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $160,239,000 after buying an additional 24,074 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve