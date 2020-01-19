QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $95.74 and last traded at $95.56, with a volume of 9186004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

