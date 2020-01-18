Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $93.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.90. 273,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,648. Qualys has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $37,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,546,056.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,307 shares of company stock valued at $24,243,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Qualys by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Qualys by 3.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

