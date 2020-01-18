Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will announce $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $3.00 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

In other news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $449,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

