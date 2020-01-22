Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 6,500 Shares

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $158,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $144,105.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,321 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $76,980.78.

On Monday, December 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,357 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $84,126.42.

Shares of QTRX opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.31. Quanterix Corp has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

