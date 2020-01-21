Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $144,105.00 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $144,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $158,665.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,321 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $76,980.78.

On Monday, December 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,357 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $84,126.42.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quanterix by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 607.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

