Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $156,455.00 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $158,665.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $144,105.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,321 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $76,980.78.

On Monday, December 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,357 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $84,126.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. Quanterix Corp has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Quanterix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quanterix by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTRX. ValuEngine lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

