Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $120,200.00 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $120,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark T. Roskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Mark T. Roskey sold 46 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $1,066.28.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mark T. Roskey sold 47 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,177.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.31. Quanterix Corp has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 354,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,030,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 37,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 200,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

