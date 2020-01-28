Quantum (QMCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Quantum to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. On average, analysts expect Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quantum stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Quantum has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Quantum in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

In other Quantum news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $5,576,925.00. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

