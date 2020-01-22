Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) Shares Up 0.6%

Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33, 75,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 204,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTRH. ValuEngine downgraded Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quarterhill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Quarterhill Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRH. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quarterhill by 551.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quarterhill by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,740,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 61,476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quarterhill by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 57,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Quarterhill by 382.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

