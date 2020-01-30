Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

QTRHF stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.61. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

