Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Quarterhill from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quarterhill from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Quarterhill stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.58.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

See Also: Quantitative Easing