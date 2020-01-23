Qudian (NYSE:QD) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nomura dropped their price target on Qudian from $10.00 to $6.51 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Sunday. Finally, CICC Research downgraded Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

QD opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qudian will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Qudian by 83.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Qudian by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Qudian in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Qudian in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?