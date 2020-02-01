Qudian (NYSE:QD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.97

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 1274220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

QD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $865.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 83.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

