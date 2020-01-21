Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Qudian (NYSE:QD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Qudian from $10.00 to $6.51 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Qudian in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

QD opened at $3.52 on Friday. Qudian has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qudian will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 343.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 779,444 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Qudian during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Qudian by 4,015.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 987,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Qudian during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Qudian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,924,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

