Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.04

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.04 and last traded at C$33.97, with a volume of 398964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 648.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

