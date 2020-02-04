Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Director Sells C$156,018.50 in Stock

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Director Marc Tremblay sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.85, for a total transaction of C$156,018.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at C$2,134,004.62.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

