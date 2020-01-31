Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.12. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

