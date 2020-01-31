Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Update

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 818,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.00. 1,449,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $112.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

