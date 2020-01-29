Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.96

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.96 and last traded at $108.70, with a volume of 579390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.79.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.07.

The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 442,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 422,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10,690.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after purchasing an additional 418,732 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,628,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 637.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 233,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 201,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

