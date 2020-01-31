Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to at least $6.60 EPS.

Shares of DGX traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,685. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

