Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $6.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.18.

NYSE DGX traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.67. 1,060,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,187. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

