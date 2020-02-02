Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion to $7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.60 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.15. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.18.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?