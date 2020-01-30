Quest Diagnostics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,444 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,803% compared to the average daily volume of 222 call options.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DGX traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.00. 1,449,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

