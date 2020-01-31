Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Shares Down 2.4%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES)’s share price fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.60, 1,350 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

About Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES)

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

