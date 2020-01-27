QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $16.84 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.31) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned QuickLogic an industry rank of 19 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on QuickLogic to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 95,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.48.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

