QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on QuickLogic to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuickLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 731.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?