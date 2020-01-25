QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

QUIK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 62,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

