QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QUIK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuickLogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of QUIK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 55,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the period.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

