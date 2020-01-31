Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. Quidel has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $81.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,893.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 239,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,423,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,461,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,023,000 after purchasing an additional 173,353 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

