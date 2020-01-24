Quilter (LON:QLT) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Quilter (LON:QLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174.17 ($2.29).

Shares of LON QLT traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162.85 ($2.14). The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,893 shares. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.98 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.57 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 159.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.25. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.60.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

