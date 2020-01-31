Quilter (LON:QLT) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on QLT. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quilter currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 176.67 ($2.32).

Shares of LON:QLT traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 172.05 ($2.26). 6,408,491 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.79. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 119.98 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 168.57 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93.

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index