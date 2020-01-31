Quilter (LON:QLT) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Quilter (LON:QLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

QLT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quilter presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.32).

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 119.98 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.57 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

