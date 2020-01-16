QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 2,404 Shares

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,077.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $112,406.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60.

QNST stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $743.79 million, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. QuinStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 74.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 22.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: Economic Reports