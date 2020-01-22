QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $73,181.49 in Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,181.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $35,040.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $112,406.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. QuinStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $751.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,904,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after buying an additional 148,535 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in QuinStreet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

