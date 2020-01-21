QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 34,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $527,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,077.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,740,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,829,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,111,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

QNST traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 5,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

