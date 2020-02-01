QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.19, 656,579 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 382,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $663.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,181.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,164,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,135 shares of company stock worth $3,840,270. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 74.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in QuinStreet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

