QuinStreet (QNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,135 shares of company stock worth $3,840,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

