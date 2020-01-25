Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:QES traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,975. Quintana Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

