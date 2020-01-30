Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Short Interest Up 21.5% in January

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

In other Quintana Energy Services news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QES opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.28. Quintana Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?