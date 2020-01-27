Quinton Todd Hennigh Sells 1,500,000 Shares of TriStar Gold Inc. (CVE:TSG) Stock

TriStar Gold Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Quinton Todd Hennigh sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,875.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of TSG stock opened at C$0.25 on Monday. TriStar Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Brazil. The company primarily explores for precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 26,751 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

Featured Article: What is Forex?