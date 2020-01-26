Quixant (LON:QXT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $224.64

Shares of Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.64 and traded as low as $207.00. Quixant shares last traded at $206.00, with a volume of 3,680 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $136.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

