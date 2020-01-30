Quixant’s (QXT) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON:QXT remained flat at $GBX 173.50 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,946. Quixant has a twelve month low of GBX 146 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 343.50 ($4.52). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

