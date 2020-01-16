Quiz’s (QUIZ) Sell Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Quiz (LON:QUIZ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QUIZ. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Quiz in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Quiz in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:QUIZ traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 15.25 ($0.20). The stock had a trading volume of 705,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Quiz has a 52 week low of GBX 12.69 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.70.

Quiz Company Profile

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

