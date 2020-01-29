Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.50

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 23395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.65 target price on Quorum Information Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.03.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quorum Information Technologies Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

