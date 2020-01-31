Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 33,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,714. Quotient has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $594.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

